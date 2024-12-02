Vikrant Massey's Co-stars Raashii Khanna, Medha Shankar Are Disheartened At His Retirement: What? No

Vikrant Massey's retirement announcement has come as a shocker not just to his fans but to his co-stars Raashii Khanna and Medha Shankar as well. The actresses expressed their shock in the comment section. Apart from them Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was surprised to read his post and seemingly requested the 12th Fail actor to change his decision. However, Dia Mirza and Sapna Pabbi supported his decision with Dia saying, "Breaks are best".

Vikrant Massey co-stars Raashii Khanna, Medha Shankar are not happy with the actor's decision

Medha Shankar, who played the love interest of Vikrant in 12th Fail, wrote, "???? What?" while Raashii, who recently shared a screenspace with Vikrant in The Sabarmati Report wrote, "What? No!" Akansha also seemed hurt by his decision and wrote, "What????? Sonu!! N you are one of the very few real actors we have left!!!!!!"

<i>(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)</i>

However, Dia supported Vikrant in his decision to take a break from acting and wrote, "Breaks are best you’ll be even more amazing on the other side." Sapna Pabbi also seemed pleased with his decision and wrote a heartfelt comment, "I hear you, I see you, I feel you. Congrats on finding and surrendering to purpose and dharma. More power to you. You are an inspiration."

<i>(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)</i>

Amid Vikrant Massey's retirement announcement, PM Modi will watch The Sabarmati Report today

A special screening of The Sabarmati Report will be held in the National Capital today. The premiere will take place at 4 PM at Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi. Prime Minister along with other political dignitaries will watch the movie.

It is said to be inspired by true events that followed in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident in 2002 in Gujarat . Vikrant is seen as a journalist in The Sabarmati Report. He dubbed the incident as "India's 9/11 which changed our socio-political fabric overnight" while drawing parallels with the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York and the Godhra incident.