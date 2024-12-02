Vikrant Watches The Sabarmati Report With PM In 1st Public Appearance After Announcing Retirement

Vikrant Massey arrived at the Balyogi Auditorium in New Delhi for The Sabarmati Report screening | Image: ANI

Vikrant Massey joined PM Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other MPs for the screening of The Sabarmati Report in Delhi. The film, which released on November 15, is being screened at Balyogi Auditorium at the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Starring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The movie has already gained significant attention, with PM Modi publicly praising the film's effort to reveal the truth.

Vikrant Massey announced his decision to retire from movies | Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant, 37, in the wee hours of Monday, shared on social media that he's taking a break from films. The 12th Fail star said that it was time for him to "recalibrate" and go back home. Vikrant, who recently garnered success and acclaim with 2023's 12th Fail and the recent Netflix movie Sector 26, thanked fans for their "phenomenal" support in the last few years.



PM Modi, and other cabinet members attend The Sabarmati Report screening

Along with PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Minister Of Road Transport And Highways Of India Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, The Sabarmati Report producer Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra and film star Vikrant Massey were snapped for the film's screening in Parliament.

The Sabarmati Report released in cinema halls on November 15 | Image: X

