sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 22:14 IST, November 12th 2024

Vikrant Massey Memes Viral After The Sabarmati Report Star 'Changes' Ideology: Ab Hindus Ko Baap...

Vikrant Massey will be seen in The Sabarmati Report alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The film inspired by true events will release on November 15.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vikrant Massey
A file photo of Vikrant Massey | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:14 IST, November 12th 2024