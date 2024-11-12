Published 22:14 IST, November 12th 2024
Vikrant Massey Memes Viral After The Sabarmati Report Star 'Changes' Ideology: Ab Hindus Ko Baap...
Vikrant Massey will be seen in The Sabarmati Report alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The film inspired by true events will release on November 15.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Vikrant Massey | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:14 IST, November 12th 2024