Updated February 10th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Vikrant Massey Requests Paps To Not Click Photos Of Newborn Son, Wife Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey recently welcomed his first born with wife Sheetal Thakur. The actor's wife got discharged from the hospital three days after her delivery.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey | Image:Varinder Chawla
Vikrant Massey is currently riding high on the success of his last theatrical release, 12th Fail. His portrayal of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma is being considered by most as his breakout performance. On the personal front, the actor recently welcomed his first born with wife Sheetal Thakur.

Vikrant Massey requests the paparazzi to not click his new born


Vikrant Massey was spotted leaving the premises of a Santa Cruz hospital. Accompanying him, was wife Sheetal Thakur and their new born son. Vikrant was seated on the passenger side in the front while Sheetal and the baby occupied the backseat of the car. Vikrant passed warm smiles at the paparazzi as he thanked them for their well wishes.

However, the actor periodically kept shaking his finger. This was to request the paparazzi to refrain from clicking photos of his new born son, who was cradled in newly-minted mother Sheetal's arms. Sheetal too put across a warm demeanour for the paparazzi as she held onto her newborn. For the unversed, Vikrant and Sheetal welcomed their baby boy on February 7. The official announcement was shared via a joint post on their social media handles, the following day, on February 8.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot back in 2022


Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur struck up a romance on the sets of their series Broken but Beautiful. The duo got married in a civil ceremony on February 14 2022 followed by a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18. The couple officially announced their pregnancy back in September of last year with an innovative image featuring two safety pins - one bent outwards to accommodate a smaller safety pin in it.

Sheetal delivered their son on February 7. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

