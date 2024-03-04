Vikrant Massey Reveals He Burnt His Skin While Preparing For His Role In 12th Fail

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey is basking in the success of his recent release 12th Fail. Released in October last year, the film has received massive critical and commercial acclaim, Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Massey’s performance in particular became one of the most talked about performances last year, earning him awards and accolades. In a new interview, the actor has opened up on his performance in the film.

Vikrant Massey reveals his skin for burnt while preparing for 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey played the role of a 19-year-old UPSC aspirant. In an interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he spent almost a year preparing for the role. Calling the director a ‘perfectionist’, Vikrant highlighted how he prepared for his character.

He said, “I spent almost a year and a half preparing for the film, and the three months prior to the shooting were filled with extensive workshops and reading sessions. I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning, my skin actually got burnt, and I freaked out, thinking we’d have to push our shoot by a couple of weeks.” However, he added that the director saw the goof-up as an opportunity to look ‘raw’. He added, “He said that this was a boon and now we wouldn’t need any makeup. We’d be going in raw”. Detailing the challenges he faced while playing the character the actor said, “The toughest part of this journey for me, however, was the emotional weight that came with playing this character. Someone who represents the dreams of millions of Indians. To tell a real India story that would resonate with the masses.”

Vikrant Massey got emotional while filming the climax of 12th Fail

Recalling filming the climax scene of 12th Fail, Kohli described the incident from the sets while sharing two images. He disclosed that when Massey had to repeatedly fall to his knees during the filming of the final scene, he would cry uncontrollably each time as it resonated with his own journey.

The AD wrote, “Vikrant Massey had to fall down onto his knees again and again. But no matter how many takes it took, he cried so deeply every time that it was unbelievable.” Kohli went on to say that Massey sat down on the floor and started crying nonstop after the shoot was over. While Medha Shankr held him by the shoulders, he continued to cry. Then he had told Medha through sobs, "It's also my story. It’s taken me 19 years to get here… and I’ve also reached here without oxygen support Medha… barefoot… it’s my story as well…” He concluded by saying, “In this iconic moment from the film, it was not just Manoj Kumar Sharma, but also Vikrant Massey. The two sides of the coin blended into one surreal human experience. Both made it, together, at the same time.”