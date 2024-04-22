Advertisement

The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and others was all set to release in theatres on May 3. However, due to elections, the film's release date has been postponed. Meanwhile, The Sabarmati Report is set to dive deep into an event that unfolded on the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002. The incident that took place near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat is getting translated into a heart-wrenching narrative for the big screen.

The Sabarmati Report gets a new release date

The Sabarmati Report's release date has been pushed till August. The makers of the film took to their social media handle to drop a new poster of the film, along with a new release date. As per media reports, Balaji Motion Pictures while submitting the movie for censor certificate got a call regarding a shift in the release date due to Aachar Sanhita in India. To avoid any problems during code of conduct, the makers decided to release the film on August 2.

#TheSabarmatiReport has got its release date! Hitting the big screens on 2nd August 2024!

The film headlined by @VikrantMassey #RaashiiKhanna and @iRidhiDogra is helmed by @ranjanchandel@EktaaRKapoor @BTL_Balaji pic.twitter.com/pQfxLwVDbl — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI)

What does the teaser of The Sabarmati Report show?

The teaser of The Sabarmati Report offers a glimpse into the untold truths that have remained concealed for over two decades since the tragic incident on the Sabarmati Express. Lead actors Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra are leading the cast. Before the teaser release, the makers also paid tribute to the victims of the Godhra incident through an emotionally charged video.

Advertisement

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, The Sabarmati Report is a Vikir Films Production helmed by director Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.