Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary After Welcoming First Child

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary. A few days ago, they welcomed their first child together.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey, Sheetal
Vikrant Massey, Sheetal | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary. On this occasion, Sheetal gave a sneak peek of their special day filled with joy and love. A few days ago, the couple welcomed their first child together.

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sheetal Thakur shared the pictures of beautifully decorated cakes. One of the cake had the names of stunning couple written over it. She captioned picture with a special message, saying, "Two years of marriage! Happy anniversary to us" with a heart emoji.

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey's anniversary celebration | Image: Instagram

 

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcome first child

Recently, actor Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child. They became parents to a baby boy on February 7. The duo shared their excitement with a picture of a lovely letter. The note on the image read, "07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."

Earlier, Vikrant made a big announcement that he and his wife Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey dropped a creative post to share this exciting news. The actor shared a beautiful wedding picture along with a creative photo depicting a new member coming soon. With 2 safety pins, resembling the couple, with one of them bloated and showing a smaller safety pin inside it alongside it read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024."

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022. The duo, who features together in the first season of the web series Broken but Beautiful, got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

