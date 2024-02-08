English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 00:58 IST

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Welcome Baby Boy, Raashii Khanna & Medha Shankr Congratulate Couple

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, who announced their pregnancy in September last, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy on February 7.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur on Wednesday announced they have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in September, shared the news in a joint Instagram post. "For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant," they said.

Celebrities congratulate new parents

Reacting to the announcement post, Vikrant and Sheetal's industry friends dropped congratulatory messages. Raashii Khanna, who is paired opposite the 12th Fail star in an upcoming movie, wrote, "Congratulations Masseys (sic)." Medha Shankr commented, "Congratulations, you guys." Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira wrote, "Congratulationss️" and accompanied her message with a heart emoji. Reacting to the post, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho (Congratulations)!!"

When Vikrant and Sheetal announced their first pregnancy

In February 2022, Vikrant and Sheetal, who were in a relationship for over 8 years, registered their marriage. This was followed by an intimate celebration with their families and close ones in attendance.

In September last year, Vikrant made the announcement that he and Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant dropped a creative post to share the exciting news. The actor shared an unseen wedding picture which depicted a new addition to their family of two.

The text on the photo read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024." Sharing the picture, he wrote, "New beginnings."

On the work front, Vikrant will be seen in The Sabarmati Report. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is a Vikir Films production. It will hit the screens on May 4, 2024. The movie, inspired by true events, also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Ranjan Chandel, who previously directed the web series Grahan, is attached to helm the project from a story penned by Aseem Arrora.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

