Vikrant Massey, Zaira Wasim, Imran Khan: Bollywood Actors Who Quit Acting After Successful Careers

Vikrant Massey has left his fans in dire shock after announcing his retirement from acting. The 37-year-old actor recently gave memorable performances in 12th Fail, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Sector 36 and The Sabarmati Report. Despite his flourishing career, the actor chose to step down to look after his family. However, he is not the first actor to quit the film industry prematurely. Earlier actors like Imran Khan, Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan stepped off the limelight to focus on themselves and lead a simple life.

Here's a list of actors who quit the industry prematurely and why.

Vikrant Massey

He is the recent actor to step away from the entertainment industry despite being at the peak of his career. Vikrant listed his reason as - family. He now wants to take up the responsibility of son, father and husband. He announced that 2025 will be his last year in the industry as two of his movies will be dazzling the big screens.

<i>(A file photo of Vikrant Massey | Image: Instagram)</i>

Zaira Wasim

After starring in 3 successful movies - Dangal, Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink - she quit the industry in 2019. She cited acting has been interfering with her faith and led her away from her religious beliefs.

<i>(A file photo of Zaira Wasim | Image: Zee5)</i>

Imran Khan

Making his debut alongside Genelia D'Souza in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Imran starred in several movies - I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. However, in 2015 he suddenly announced his retirement and dubbed Katti Batti as his last movie. He wanted to explore other creative pursuits and wanted to look after his daughter. However, it is now rumoured that Imran will be making his comeback soon.

<i>(A file photo of Imran Khan | Image: Instagram)</i>

Sana Khan

After working in the Indian, Tamil and Telugu film industries, Sana announced her retirement in 2020 to serve humanity and follow the order of her creator. Later that month, she got married to Muslim cleric Mufti Anas Sayed in Surat and welcomed their first child, a boy in 2023. Now, the couple is expecting their second child soon.

<i>(A file photo of Sana with her husband | Image: Instagram)</i>

Asin Thottumkal

Best known for her role in Gajini, Asin quit the acting world after marrying Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016. She wanted to focus on her personal life and family, thus took a decision to step away from the limelight.

<i>(A file photo of Asin | Image: Instagram)</i>

Twinkle Khanna

<i>(A file photo of Twinkle Khanna | Image: IMdb)</i>