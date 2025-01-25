Vinta Nanda Feels Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga Shouldn't Be Credited For Oscar-nominated Anuja: Struggle Of Artists Is...

Vinta Nanda, a TV producer, has criticised the Academy Awards system of nominating movies. She took to her social media handle, to express how the cast, director and actual producers of the Oscar-nominated movie Anuja are not receiving any fame or credit, while Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga are earning all the credits.

Vinta Nanda points out a 'flaw' in the system

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vinta shared a monochrome post. the text on the image reads, "Systems are so flawed now. Curators walk away with the Oscar nominations and awards as producers and the struggle of the artists and their producers is completely eclipsed. What kind of a world are we living in?" Actor and director Ananth Mahadevan reacted to the post in the comment section. He wrote, "It’s all about connections/ networking, the works… your own work is invisible and of no interest to these influential forces."

For the unversed, Anuja has bagged a nomination for Best Live Action Short at the Oscars. The movie is a collaboration between Graves and his wife Suchitra Mattai. It was in October 2024, that Guneet Monga joined the production team as executive producer, followed by Priyanka Chopra. She pointed out that the producers of the movie are featured nowhere near Priyanka and Guneet.

(A poster of the movie | Image: IMdb)

What is Anuja about?

The New Delhi-set short film follows a gifted nine-year-old Anuja, who must make a choice between education and factory work alongside her sister - a decision that will shape both their futures. It stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. It is an American short film released in 2024 and it was made in Hindi language.