2023 was a memorable year for Ranbir Kapoor. The actor starred in two theatrical productions, Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which both went on to become box office successes in India, grossing over Rs 500 crores combined. He was recently spotted in a stylish black sherwani at an awards ceremony in Mumbai. In a touching sight, the 41-year-old Bollywood star was seen escorting 81-year-old actor Jeetendra to his car in a viral video.

Ranbir Kapoor’s chivalry wins hearts

Jeetendra and Ranbir attended an award show in Mumbai on Thursday night, February 15. The Animal star looked dashing in a black bandhgala, while Jeetendra looked elegant as ever in a black suit. As they exited the event, Ranbir held Jeetendra’s hand and accompanied him outside. It was evident that the veteran actor holds a deep fondness for Ranbir as the paps captured him hugging the Barfi actor warmly, even planting a kiss on his cheek. They also held hands and engaged in a lengthy conversation as the paps went clicking the iconic moment.

Ranbir Kapoor-Jeetendra's work profile

Among Jeetendra's many hits are Farz, Dharti Kahe Pukarke, Mere Humsafar, Himmatwala, EK Hasina Do Diwane, and Humjoli. He became known as the Jumping Jack of Bollywood thanks to his distinct sense of style and dancing abilities. In terms of his career, he made his online series debut on OTT in 2020 with ALT Balaji's Baarish. Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi also starred in it. In 2021, he made his web series debut in Voot's Apharan Season 2.

Ranbir, on the other hand, seemed to be busy this year too. He will soon start working on Nitesh Tiwari's directing project, which is based on the epic Ramayana. Following that, the actor will get ready to star in Love and War, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will share screen space with Vicky Kaushal and his wife and actress Alia Bhatt in the movie.

The team of Love & War

Additionally, Ranbir will contribute to Brahmastra 2 and Brahmastra 3, the projects helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

