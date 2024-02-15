Advertisement

Yami Gautam is all set to headline the upcoming film Article 370. The film is based on the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and is directed by Aditya Jhambhale. The film will hit the big screen on February 23. Ahead of the release, the lead actress has opened up about the film being labelled as “propaganda” and “jingoistic”.

Yami Gautam on Article 370 being labelled as “propaganda”

The release of Article 370 comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film will hit the screens on February 23. "If someone is calling it names... like 'propaganda', 'jingoism', and 'chest-thumping'... Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it's about, you'll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point justifying the film to them. I don't think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience," Gautam told PTI in an interview.

Also backed by Jio Studios, the makers said Article 370 presents a "powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir". The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Yami Gautam opens up about her character in Article 370

Yami Gautam, who plays an NIA agent named Zooni Haksar in the film, described "Article 370" as one of the most compelling stories she read. "And, I felt that it must be brought alive in cinema. I'm someone who goes a lot by my first instinct. If I don't connect with the story or script, I don't try and convince myself to do it. Whenever I have felt good right after reading a script, I don't think my audience has ever failed me," she said.

The 35-year-old actor said playing a character based on the life of a real-life intelligence agent was an "honour" for her. "As I read the script, all thoughts about her character graph, demeanour, intensity and action stunts kept spinning in my head but it's about gathering them and writing them down. I thought this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I definitely tried to do justice to this character," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)