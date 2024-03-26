×

Defence
Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Video Call With Anushka Sharma, Vamika, Akaay, Melts Hearts | WATCH

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli celebrated Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first win of the season with his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, Vamika and Akaay.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their first match of the season at the Indian Premier League 2024. This called for the celebration and like always Virat Kohli shared his win with his family. The adorable moment has gone viral on the internet with fans calling it "wholesome". Anushka Sharma, who always manages to attend the matches in the stadium, skipped as she has seemingly been in the UK since the birth of the couple's second child Akaay.  

Anushka Sharma likely to attend IPL matches later in season to support Virat Kohli: Report : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama

Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma to celebrate RCB's win in IPL 2024

Virat not only celebrated the team's win with family Anushka and kids Vamika and Akaay but also his individual wins - Orange Cap, Player Of the Match, Most sixes and fours in the game, maximum fantasy points and highest run-scorer in the first two matches of IPL.  This heartwarming moment post-match was captured on camera with fans fawning over it. In the viral video, Virat is brimming and making funny faces while talking to the Zero actress. He is seen giving a flying kiss and saying, "Bye, I have to go". However, it seems like his kids came in the frame as he can be seen making faces and entertaining them over the call. The video ended with the former skipper giving a flying kiss and saying, "I love you" to them.

Soon after the video went viral, a user wrote, "The cutest video on the internet, no doubt family is everything." Another wrote, "This is just so wholesome, virat is such a family man and its so adorable how he always includes them in his most imp moments. the smile on his face. God protect this family." Third wrote, "Sweet wholesome moment.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their son last month

The couple announced the birth of their son on their Instagram handle and penned a long note seeking blessings and good wishes. “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," read the note.

The couple got married on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy and welcomed their first child, a daughter Vamika in 2021.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

