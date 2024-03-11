×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Vivek Agnihotri Reviews Ravi Kishan Starrer Maamla Legal Hai: Kahan Chupa Ke Rakha Tha Yeh Khazana?

Comedy drama series Maamla Legal Hai, led by Ravi Kishan, recently premiered on OTT. Director Vivek Agnihotri is all praises for the actor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vivek Agnihotri, Ravi Kishan
Vivek Agnihotri, Ravi Kishan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Ravi Kishan led series Maamla Legal Hai, recently premiered on Netflix. The show has found an audience in The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri. The National Film Award winning director expressed his awe at the well crafted comedy drama series, particularly appreciation leading man Ravi Kishan for his work in the same.

 

 

Vivek Agnihotri cannot get enough of Maamla Legal Hai

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Instagram handle to share a long and winding note about how thoroughly he enjoyed Netflix's latest offering, Maamla Legal Hai. Though he appreciated almost everybody associated with the show, the director was in complete awe of Ravi Kishan's performance as VD Tyagi. 

Advertisement

 


An excerpt from his note read, "And @ravikishann, you’re a rockstar, man! Kahan chupa ke rakha tha yeh khazana? (Where had you hidden this treasure?) Ravi, my bro, do you remember when we worked together at the beginning of our careers, I had told you that the camera just loves you… and how?"

Vivek Agnihotri believes Maamla Legal Hai is at par with shows like Panchayat

Rurally-rooted dramas have truly found a voracious audience with the boom of OTT. Forerunning examples in this regard Shreyansh Pandey's Gullak as well as the Jitendra Kumar-led Panchayat. Vivek Agnihotri believes that Maamla Legal Hai, set in Patparganj, is right up there along with these titles.

 


The opening excerpt from his note read, "Just when you thought Gullak and Panchayat set the bar high, along comes another gem, #MamlaLegalHai. This show ticks all the boxes, scoring a perfect 10/10 in everything from its story, creativity, attention to detail, and humor to its true-to-life vibe, awesome acting, spot-on casting, cool sets, and slick editing. It’s pure originality and essential viewing that’ll make you fall in love with every character because they feel like your own." Maamla Legal Hai is streaming on Netflix. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

31 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

39 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

an hour ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

an hour ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CAA Rules Notified, Security Beefed Up

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Congratulates DRDO For Agni-5 Missile Mission Divyastra

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. Elite, Young Sheldon: Popular Television Shows That Are Ending In 2024

    Galleries27 minutes ago

  4. Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  5. Kerala Becomes Second State After Bengal Which Says Won't Implement CAA

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo