The Ravi Kishan led series Maamla Legal Hai, recently premiered on Netflix. The show has found an audience in The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri. The National Film Award winning director expressed his awe at the well crafted comedy drama series, particularly appreciation leading man Ravi Kishan for his work in the same.

Vivek Agnihotri cannot get enough of Maamla Legal Hai

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Instagram handle to share a long and winding note about how thoroughly he enjoyed Netflix's latest offering, Maamla Legal Hai. Though he appreciated almost everybody associated with the show, the director was in complete awe of Ravi Kishan's performance as VD Tyagi.

An excerpt from his note read, "And @ravikishann, you’re a rockstar, man! Kahan chupa ke rakha tha yeh khazana? (Where had you hidden this treasure?) Ravi, my bro, do you remember when we worked together at the beginning of our careers, I had told you that the camera just loves you… and how?"

Vivek Agnihotri believes Maamla Legal Hai is at par with shows like Panchayat

Rurally-rooted dramas have truly found a voracious audience with the boom of OTT. Forerunning examples in this regard Shreyansh Pandey's Gullak as well as the Jitendra Kumar-led Panchayat. Vivek Agnihotri believes that Maamla Legal Hai, set in Patparganj, is right up there along with these titles.



The opening excerpt from his note read, "Just when you thought Gullak and Panchayat set the bar high, along comes another gem, #MamlaLegalHai. This show ticks all the boxes, scoring a perfect 10/10 in everything from its story, creativity, attention to detail, and humor to its true-to-life vibe, awesome acting, spot-on casting, cool sets, and slick editing. It’s pure originality and essential viewing that’ll make you fall in love with every character because they feel like your own." Maamla Legal Hai is streaming on Netflix.