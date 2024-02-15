Vivek Oberoi Feels 'Honoured' To Be A Part Of BAPS Mandir Inauguration In Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi was amongst the many celebrities who witnessed the historic moment of BAPS Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to the UAE by inaugurating the BAPS Mandir, Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple. The inauguration of the BAPS temple, which cost Rs 700 crore, is seen as a watershed moment for the Hindu community in the UAE as well as bilateral relations. On this auspicious event, Vivek Oberoi expressed his happiness and talked about the highlights of the inauguration.

Vivek Oberoi shares his experience after attending BAPS Mandir inauguration

Vivek Oberoi attended the BAPS Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, February 14. Sharing his experience with ANI, Vivek Oberoi said, "It is incredible and inspirational...The most beautiful thing was when PM Modi said that he worships Maa Bharti. It is a historic & important day. We are humbled & honoured to be a part of it."

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi: Actor Vivek Oberoi says, "It is incredible and inspirational...The most beautiful thing was when PM Modi said that he worships Maa Bharti. It is a historic & important day. We are humbled & honoured to be a part of it" pic.twitter.com/B7aKTNJCej — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Vivek Oberoi donned a traditional outfit for BAPS Mandir inauguration in Abu Dhabi. Along with Vivek, celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shankar Mahadevan, R Sarathkumar, and others attended the event.

About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the sprawling Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi built by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, also known as the BAPS society.

A visual of the BAPS Mandir | Image: X

Following the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for "fulfilling the aspirations of crores of Indians".

This will be Abu Dhabi's first Hindu stone temple, built on 27 acres of land and featuring a unique blend of Indian culture and the identity of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The structure includes a 3,000-person prayer hall, a community centre, an exhibition hall, a library, and a children's park.

