Vivek Oberoi has started the year strong, having held a pivotal role in recently released television series, Indian Police Force. The Rohit Shetty helmed series saw the actor share screen space with the likes of Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his life on the personal front, particularly in relation to grappling with mental health issues.

Vivek Oberoi addresses his mental health struggles



In a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, Vivek Oberoi detailed the pitfalls of being in showbiz and how it was one of the contributing factors which played havoc with his mental health. Opening up about his mental health struggles, Oberoi recalled being on the "edge of darkness" back at a time when he felt both his professional and personal life were not on track.

He said, "If I am being absolutely honest, there is a very dark place you can get to in life, especially when professional, personal everything starts going wrong at the same time. I have been there, at the edge of darkness."

Vivek Oberoi details a dark moment from his life



The actor also went on to elaborate how there eventually came a point of time when he felt like ending his life. Speaking about the same, Oberoi advised all those listening to try to "fast forward in your head" and try to analyse the kind of pain and hurt one would be bringing their loved ones if they attempted anything of the sort. Oberoi further shared how he had turned to his mother at the time, for guidance.

He said, "I sat on the floor, put my head on my mother’s lap like a baby and cried and wondered ‘Why is this happening to me?’ I cried for 40 minutes and then she asked me, ‘When you were winning those awards, getting all the fame and love, did you ask why me?’ "