War 2 is one of the most anticipated films in the YRF spy universe. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film War. In a new interview, Ashutosh Rana, who plays a pivotal role in the film has spilled beans on the latest developments.

Ashutosh Rana says War 2 will be thrilling

War 2 will be headlined by Hrithik Roshan, who will reprise his role as Kabir from the spy universe. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR. The spy-thriller film was announced last year and has not gone on floors yet. Ashutosh Luthra who plays Colonel Luthra in the film gave an update on the film to ANI.

Hrithik Roshan in a still from War | Image: IMDB

Talking about the film, the veteran actor shared, “We are going to start soon,” He further expressed that he hopes the film gets love and appreciation like the previous movies in the universe have received. He shared, “I hope the way everyone loved War and Pathaan they will also like War 2. This is a spy universe and in it the missions themselves are thrilling, so audience will definitely enjoy it.”

All you need to know about War 2

The Ayan Mukerji helmed War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead, now has an official release date. On November 30, 2023, leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official X handle to share the official announcement regarding the film's release date. As per the same, War 2 is set to release in theatres worldwide on August 14. It will be going head to head with Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, the Indian box office may just be gearing up for a three-way box office clash.

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War released in 2019 | Image: IMDB

Besides Jr NTR, War 2 will introduce Kiara Advani into the spy universe, as per reports. While War was directed by Siddharth Anand, War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. He has earlier established his flair for big-scale action films with the 2022 release Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan among many others.