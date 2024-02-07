Advertisement

In the sequel to the successful YRF action film War, anticipation is building high as Mumbai gears up to host the commencement of War 2 next month. This time, the franchise includes a star-studded cast with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan leading the way. Notable additions including RRR fame Jr NTR and Kiara Advani are set to play important roles in the action-packed sequel.

What’s the latest update on War 2?

Hrithik Roshan who is fresh from promoting his latest release Fighter will now dive back into action with War 2. Reports indicate that preparations are in full swing with Roshan already immersing himself in the role of an Indian Air Force officer. The shooting is scheduled to kick off in Mumbai as per Bollywood Hungama but the film will later traverse foreign locales.

This was hinted at by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji who has reportedly scouted overseas locations for the project.

Sources close to the portal reveal that a set is currently under construction in the city to accommodate Hrithik Roshan's initial shooting schedule and overseas shoots are already on the production radar. The ambitious project is part of the YRF spy universe, masterminded by Aditya Chopra and has been skillfully referenced in the recent release Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

War 2 carries high expectations marking Hrithik Roshan's return as a spy. With Jr NTR playing the antagonist and Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, the film is expected to hit screens by the year's end.

Hrithik Roshan recently shared an update about War 2

He was very recently asked about War 2 at an event when he said, "No. I can tell you just the fact that we are about to begin. It goes on the floor very, very soon, a bit too soon, maybe. I don’t get a breather." Before Fighter, Hrithik was last seen in Tiger 3.