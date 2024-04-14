×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

War 2: Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan To Shoot For Dance Number, Action Sequences In Mumbai - Read Details

Reportedly, several action sequences and a dance number featuring the two actors will be shot during a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. Read details here.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
War 2 Hrithik Roshan
War 2 Representative Image | Image:Social Media
Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will be reportedly shooting for 10 days in Mumbai for Ayan Mukerji's War 2. While Hrithik has been separately filming for the actioner since last month, the RRR star joined him for shoot on Friday. Reportedly, several action sequences and a dance number featuring the two actors will be shot during this time.

File photo of Jr NTR | Image: Jr NTR Fans/X

Jr NTR and Hrithik begin War 2 shoot

Reportedly, the shooting of War 2 is afoot in Mumbai with Jr NTR joining Hrithik on the sets of the YRF spyverse film. A report in 123 Telugu has suggested that Ayan Mukerji has designed a special song that will be shot soon. As both Hrithik and NTR are good dancers, it is certain that this song will turn out to be a special one. Whether it will be better than Jai Jai Shiv Shankar featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in War or not remains to be seen.

File photo of Hrithik Roshan | Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

But this time, things are expected to be on the next level, with pan-India star Jr NTR set to share the stage with Hrithik on the biggest stage of them all. Yash Raj Films is spending big money on this film and fans cannot wait to see Jr NTR and Hrithik in one frame.  

Action sequences to be part of War 2 schedule

Earlier, there were rumours that Jr NTR will be playing the antagonist in War 2. However, according to latest reports, the Devara star will fight alongside Hrithik and not feature as his adversary. The speculation that a song with the two leading stars will be shot has further solidified such rumours.

According to a report in Mid-day, a sprawling set has been erected at a studio in Vile Parle, Mumbai comprising of both the exterior and interior of an aircraft. An intense battle scene will be shot wth Hrithik and Jr NTR. The report further stated that aerial action and combat scene will be shot under the supervision of South African action director Franz Spilhaus.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

