WATCH: Adah Sharma Celebrates Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Sings Shri Ram Bhajan In Viral Video

BREAKING: Adah Sharma, who is currently gearing up for her next Bastar: The Naxal Story, recently took to her social media handle to share a video of herself singing Ram Bhajan. Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Adah Sharma paid a tribute to the historic moment. Sharing the video, she captioned, "Jai Shree Ram ."

Jai Shree Ram 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/Afu0SM9HN1 — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) January 22, 2024

Celebrities perform at Ram Mandir

Shankar Mahadevan was one of many artists who performed during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The singer's powerful voice gave everyone at the ceremony goosebumps, as well as those watching from home. He performed Tulsi Das' Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajmann to add divine energy to the holy occasion. The singer was seen entertaining everyone with Ram bhajans. Shankar was very excited about Ram Lalla's homecoming.

#WATCH | Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan sings Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/n5ObAHJiBR — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Sonu Nigam sang beautiful bhajans in front of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The singer captivated the country with her beautiful bhajan as thousands of Lord Ram devotees gathered. He sang 'Ram Siya Ram' amidst Jai Shre Ramn chants from devotees gathered at Ram's birthplace.

#WATCH | Singer Sonu Nigam sings 'Ram Siya Ram' at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/LAYHhu2AvX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Jubin Nautiyal, Prasson Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Rajnikant, and Pavan Kalyan were among the invited guests who arrived early this morning. Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah, and Sonu Nigam also visited Ayodhya on Sunday.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony is taking place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.