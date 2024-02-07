Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:05 IST

WATCH: Adah Sharma Celebrates Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Sings Shri Ram Bhajan In Viral Video

Adah Sharma, who is currently gearing up for her next Bastar: The Naxal Story, took to her social media handle to share a video of herself singing Ram Bhajan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma | Image:Adah Sharma/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BREAKING: Adah Sharma, who is currently gearing up for her next Bastar: The Naxal Story, recently took to her social media handle to share a video of herself singing Ram Bhajan. Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Adah Sharma paid a tribute to the historic moment. Sharing the video, she captioned, "Jai Shree Ram 🙏♥️." 

Celebrities perform at Ram Mandir

Shankar Mahadevan was one of many artists who performed during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The singer's powerful voice gave everyone at the ceremony goosebumps, as well as those watching from home. He performed Tulsi Das' Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajmann to add divine energy to the holy occasion. The singer was seen entertaining everyone with Ram bhajans. Shankar was very excited about Ram Lalla's homecoming.

Advertisement

Sonu Nigam sang beautiful bhajans in front of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The singer captivated the country with her beautiful bhajan as thousands of Lord Ram devotees gathered. He sang 'Ram Siya Ram' amidst Jai Shre Ramn chants from devotees gathered at Ram's birthplace.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Jubin Nautiyal, Prasson Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Rajnikant, and Pavan Kalyan were among the invited guests who arrived early this morning. Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah, and Sonu Nigam also visited Ayodhya on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Pran Prathistha ceremony is taking place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

17 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

26 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info6 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info10 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement