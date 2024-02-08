Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

WATCH | Akshay Kumar Ditches Luxury Car, Takes Mumbai Metro To Reach Work

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was recently spotted travelling in the Mumbai metro and was left unrecognized by his fans and co-commuters.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar in metro
Akshay Kumar in metro | Image:X/SinghRowdysingh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his powerful roles and back-to-back films recently took a ride on the Mumbai Metro. Despite being surrounded by fans, Akshay went unrecognised from the crowd. Several pictures and videos of him beating traffic and taking this easy travel escape have now gone viral.

This is not the first time when Akshay travelled through the metro

Previously, Kumar was spotted promoting his film Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi after boarding the DN Nagar metro station where inside the metro he even danced with fans to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Advertisement

Akshay drops a new look at his upcoming movie

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up to grace the screen with Tiger Shroff in the highly anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, a sneak peek shared by Akshay from the action-packed movie showed him with folded arms and Tiger resting his elbow on him and the duo looked rugged.

Advertisement

The film will hit screens on Eid 2024 and has a star-studded cast, and international action sequences and promises to be the biggest action entertainer of the year.

Advertisement

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran. The storyline revolves around two individuals with divergent personalities and unconventional methods, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, who try to overcome their disparities and join hands to bring offenders to justice.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | IMDb

Further this year, Akshay will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Sky Force, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, Khel Khel Mein, Hera Pheri 3, Singham 3 and an untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru. In 2023, Akshay was seen in Selfiee, OMG 2, and Mission Raniganj.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

