Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his powerful roles and back-to-back films recently took a ride on the Mumbai Metro. Despite being surrounded by fans, Akshay went unrecognised from the crowd. Several pictures and videos of him beating traffic and taking this easy travel escape have now gone viral.

Dashing Khiladi spotted on metro

Avoiding the traffic & traveling in a metro looks cool @akshaykumar sir

Akshay Kumar chooses the eco-friendly way of travel, beating traffic. pic.twitter.com/ZqW9gGpRYl — FaN oF AkShAy KuMaR (@SinghRowdysingh) January 11, 2024

This is not the first time when Akshay travelled through the metro

Previously, Kumar was spotted promoting his film Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi after boarding the DN Nagar metro station where inside the metro he even danced with fans to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Akshay drops a new look at his upcoming movie

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up to grace the screen with Tiger Shroff in the highly anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, a sneak peek shared by Akshay from the action-packed movie showed him with folded arms and Tiger resting his elbow on him and the duo looked rugged.

The film will hit screens on Eid 2024 and has a star-studded cast, and international action sequences and promises to be the biggest action entertainer of the year.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran. The storyline revolves around two individuals with divergent personalities and unconventional methods, Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, who try to overcome their disparities and join hands to bring offenders to justice.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster | IMDb

Further this year, Akshay will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Sky Force, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, Khel Khel Mein, Hera Pheri 3, Singham 3 and an untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru. In 2023, Akshay was seen in Selfiee, OMG 2, and Mission Raniganj.