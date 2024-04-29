Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are shooting for their first film together War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, in Mumbai. Amid their busy schedule, the team managed to sneak some time out for a special dinner. On April 28, Hrithik and Jr NTR, along with their better halves Saba Azad and Lakshmi Pranathi, stepped out for a dinner with Ayan. The team was joined by Ayan's best friends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

War 2 team head out for a dinner date

Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet that show them arriving at a restaurant together. Ranbir and Jr NTR, twinning in black ensembles, were seen getting out of a swanky car together. They waited for a couple of minutes as Alia joined them. Soon after they were escorted inside, Hrithik and Saba were seen arriving at the venue.

In another clip shared by a paparazzo, Hrithik and Saba can be seen getting out of a car. The actor wore a white and blue shirt paired with jeans. Saba, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white spaghetti top and beige pants. She added high heels and a clutch to accentuate her look.

In another video, Jr NTR, who was exiting the restaurant with his wife Lakshmi, invited a fan and clicked a selfie with her. Check out the video below:

What's an update on War 2?

The latest update about the film suggests a peppy, upbeat dance number in the works, with both the heroes leading the charge. In the film, Jr NTR will be playing the primary antagonist opposite Hrithik. However, this does not stand as a roadblock to a keynote dance number in the film. As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, the two will participate in a powerful dance number. The makers "smartly and organically" have devised a situation in the film where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. It is composed by Pritam and is considered one of the film's biggest highlights. The film is slated to release next year.