Advertisement

The makers of The Kerala Story are returning with another bold and impactful subject through their upcoming drama film Bastar: The Naxal Story. The film too stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. As the trailer for the film was launched on March 5, the film's producer opened up on why it was essential to bring this issue before the people.

We do not want any controversy: Vipul Shah

During the trailer launch event in Raipur, Vipul talked about the film in detail and said, "We do not want any controversy. We just make films with complete truth and honesty. When Sudipto Sen showed me the complete research on Bastar I saw the date on the violence there. At that time there was a celebration in JNU. I saw a lot of other things in that research. When you see all that and on the other hand see that the intellectuals in cities are providing cover fire to the same and justifying it, you realise that 90% of the people don't know about something happening in one part of the country. I felt that it was essential to bring this issue before the people."

Advertisement

Makers launch Bastar: The Naxal Story trailer

On March 5, the makers of the film launched the film's trailer exposing the truth about several martyrs and how pseudo-intellectuals in India are running propaganda to divide the country funded by China.

What do we know about Vipul, Sudipto, and Adah's first collaboration?

Vipul Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma's first collaboration The Kerala Story emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023. It showed the story of thousands of young women who were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Bastar: The Naxal Story is all set to hit the theatres on March 15.