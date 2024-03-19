Updated March 18th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
Welcome To The Jungle Set Pics Leaked, Akshay Kumar Performs Daredevil Stunt | Photos
The third installment of the Welcome franchise is coming after close to a decade. The Akshay Kumar fronted multi-starrer will release in December 2024.
Welcome To The Jungle 3 makers have assembled possibly the biggest cast for a Hindi film. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor,Disha Patani, Kiku Sharada and Krushna Abhishek. Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast. The film has been shooting at a brisk pace and is aiming for December 20, 2024 release. Some pictures from the set have leaked on social media, hinting at the huge scale of the Bollywood multi-starrer.
Leaked pics from Welcome 3 set go viral on social media
In one of the leaked pics, Akshay can be suspended from a helicopter with a machine gun in hand. Alongside him was another actor. In another photo, the Mission Raniganj actor could be seen laughing about something as Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty and Disha Patani stood next to him.
One of the photos also featured Raveena Tandon and Tusshar Kapoor. All actors were dressed in matching camouflage outfits.
Welcome returns after 9 years in a new avatar
A new Welcome film is coming to the big screens after close to a decade. From the looks of it, the Ahmed Khan directorial will be totally different from the previous movies Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). Welcome 3 went on the floors last year in November.
Released in 2007, Welcome starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second installment was titled Welcome Back which was released in the year 2015 and featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
