Published 16:54 IST, July 13th 2024

Were Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Not Together At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adn Abishek Bachchan arrived seperately at Anant Ambani's wedding on July 12, but in an inside video, they can be seen seated together.