Akshay Kumar, who enjoys a massive fan following, recently revealed one of his weirdest fan interactions. He shared that during one of his fan meet sessions, someone in the crowd slit his arm with a blade, which he realised a few seconds later.

When a fan slit Akshay Kumar's arm with a blade

During an interview with a popular YouTuber, Akshay Kumar was asked to share his weirdest fan interaction. To answer this, the 56-year-old actor recalled the time when one of his fans showed up with a blade stuck in their fingernail and while shaking hands, he slit his arm with it.

He said, "Once I was continuously shaking hands with fans, there were a lot of people and I was greeting them, and suddenly I saw my hand was bleeding. Then I realised that one of them, whom I had shaken hands with, had stuck a blade in their (finger) nail and slit my arm."

He added, "When you suffer a blade cut you don’t realise it as it takes a bit of time for you to understand that you’ve been cut, you come to know after about 2-3 seconds.”

Akshay Kumar wonders what triggers fans to take such actions

In the same interview, Akshay Kumar shared that he hasn't understood yet what makes fans take such drastic steps and behave in a particular manner when they meet their favourite actors.

He said, "It is in madness that they do it, I don’t know what makes them (do it), what triggers them to do it!"

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-drama film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars actors Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. The film will also feature Akshay's Rowdy Rathore co-star Sonakshi Sinha in a special appearance.