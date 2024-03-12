×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

When Aashiqui Star Anu Aggarwal Lost Her Memory, Went In Coma After A Deadly Accident

Actress Anu Aggarwal was once a shining star in showbiz but one deadly accident left her fatal and destroyed. Know what exactly happened with her.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anu Aggarwal
Anu Aggarwal | Image:Facebook
  • 2 min read
Anu Aggarwal rose to fame with her iconic role in the romantic blockbuster Aashiqui (1990). The actress went on to star in several movies after that including Ghazab Tamasha, King Uncle, Khal-Naaikaa, Janam Kundli and Ram Shastra. It was in 1999 that Anu met with an accident that left her nearly dead.

When Anu spoke about her fatal accident

The Return of Jewel Thief actress once talked about a harrowing chapter in her life that left her fighting for survival and struggling with memory loss. In her autobiography titled “Anusual: Memoir of a Girl Who Came Back from the Dead”, Anu recounted the traumatic incident that forever altered the course of her life.

 

 

The actress revealed that she met with a near-fatal accident that resulted in severe injuries and memory loss. Recalling the horrific ordeal, Anu wrote in her book, “I nearly died that night. The doctors at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai still think it’s a miracle I am alive. Alive to tell you about the love I discovered through a ruptured body, a brain bleed, and several incisions of needles and sutures made with surgical thread tied tight.”

The accident left Anu in a critical condition, battling for her life against all odds

Anu Aggarwal's road to recovery was nothing short of miraculous as she endured numerous surgeries and tiring rehabilitation sessions to regain her strength and mobility. However, the most challenging aspect of her journey was coping with memory loss, which robbed her of cherished memories and identities.

After the accident, Anu began her journey to spirituality

Despite the physical and emotional toll of the accident, Anu Aggarwal's determination drove her toward a path of healing and self-discovery. She embarked on a transformative journey of introspection and spiritual awakening and found solace and purpose in yoga and meditation.

Anu came back into the limelight post her recovery but never made a foray into cinema again. That’s how a shining star of showbiz found its darkest corner in the process - to never shine again or find a different sky for itself.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

