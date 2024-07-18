Published 20:42 IST, July 18th 2024
When Abhishek Bachchan Hit Out At Troll Suggesting Marriage Has 'Sabotaged' Aishwarya's Work Life
A few months back, when split rumours had not picked up, Abhishek had hit back at a social media user for his comments on the professional life of Aishwarya.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan | Image: Aishwarya Rai Fans/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:42 IST, July 18th 2024