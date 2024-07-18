sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 20:42 IST, July 18th 2024

When Abhishek Bachchan Hit Out At Troll Suggesting Marriage Has 'Sabotaged' Aishwarya's Work Life

A few months back, when split rumours had not picked up, Abhishek had hit back at a social media user for his comments on the professional life of Aishwarya.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan | Image: Aishwarya Rai Fans/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:42 IST, July 18th 2024