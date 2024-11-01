sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | Bibek Debroy | Diwali | Middle-East Conflict | Donald Trump | US Elections | Bomb Scare |

Published 16:55 IST, November 1st 2024

When Aishwarya Rai Celebrated Her First Birthday As A Newlywed With Bachchans By The Taj Mahal

In 2007 Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan in April. On November 1 of that year, the actress celebrated her birthday with the Bachchans in Agra.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A file photo of Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and his parents - Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan | Image: Instagram
A file photo of Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and his parents - Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan | Image: Instagram | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

16:54 IST, November 1st 2024