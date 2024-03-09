Advertisement

In a recent trip down memory lane, actor Vindu Dara Singh recalled a memorable yet tumultuous Holi celebration from years past, involving himself and Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. Speaking in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vindu recounted the events that led to their unexpected encounter with an arrest.

Why was Ajay Devgn arrested during a Holi party?

According to Vindu, the festivities took an unexpected turn when Ajay Devgn, accompanied by their group of friends, decided to indulge in some drinks during the celebration. They embarked on a trip to a liquor store to procure beverages for the occasion. However, their plans were hampered when they encountered the police, who conducted a routine inspection of their vehicle and discovered what they deemed to be ‘weapons’ in the boot.

Despite Vindu's attempts to explain that the items were merely props intended for use in a film being worked on by Ajay's father, renowned action director Veeru Devgan, the situation escalated quickly. Vindu revealed, “We were four or five guys who got off and went inside the wine shop, bought the beer and came back. The police van was right there, and the police were looking at us like, ‘Who are these guys in the jeep?’”

How did Ajay Devgn escape after being arrested?

The presence of what appeared to be ‘swords’ and hockey equipment further fueled the suspicions of the police, leading to the arrest of Ajay, Vindu, and their companions. However, a fortunate turn of events occurred when one of the individuals accompanying them mentioned the esteemed lineage of both Ajay and Vindu. Singh revealed, “One of the guys said, ‘Sir, he is fight master Veeru Devgn’s son. This guy is Dara Singh’s son. When two to three times the same names were taken, the police asked us to call Randhawa’s son to the station, who was a wrestler.”

Subsequently, Ajay, Vindu, and their entourage were released from custody, with the misunderstanding cleared up.