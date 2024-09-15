Published 22:25 IST, September 15th 2024
When Akshay Kumar Said He Had 'Nobody In Bollywood' But One Man: Main Industry Mein Raw Aaya...
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar revealed that he did not take any training in the field of acting. He also mentioned how one person helped him in the industry.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar is shooting for comedy caper Housefull 5 | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:25 IST, September 15th 2024