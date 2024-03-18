×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Her Father Mahesh Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction, Financial Struggles

Alia Bhatt, in an old interview, recalled the days when her father entered a rough patch after a series of flops.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt with Alia | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Mahesh Bhatt is known for giving hit movies to Bollywood such as Saaransh,  Naam, Aashiqui, and Sadak among others. However, despite being a notable director, he had his share of struggles which led him to alcohol addiction. Alia, in an old interview, recalled the days when her father entered a rough patch after a series of flops.

Mahesh Bhatt's struggle with alcohol addiction

In an interview with Elle, Alia revealed Mahesh Bhatt had a bunch of flops at one point, he barely had any money and was also battling an addiction to alcohol. "My parents struggled to get to a point where I could enjoy their privilege. I do recognise that,” she continued.

 

(The Bhatt family | Image: Instagram)
After witnessing her parents' struggle, Alia shared that she recognises their effort and if in future, she doesn't do well in her career and stops getting films, she won’t complain and 'always acknowledge' that she got great opportunities.

(The Bhatt family | Image: Instagram)
Mahesh Bhatt witnessed several flops in his career such as Aashiana, Chaahat, Duplicate, The Gentleman, and Sadak 2.

All you need to know about Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt dons many hats, he is not just a director or a producer but also a screenwriter. He has received several accolades, including four National Film Awards, for his films Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Gudia, Tamanna, and Zakhm. Apart from directing films, he has produced some hit films such as Raaz, Jism, Murder, Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Jannat, Murder 2, and Aashiqui 2.

 

(The Bhatt family | Image: Instagram)
Coming back to Alia Bhatt, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film is slated to hit the theatres on September 27. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

