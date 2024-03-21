×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:42 IST

When Amitabh Bachchan Celebrated Holi With Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha | Photos

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback Holi post featuring Bollywood stars like Raj Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and more in 2020.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan's Holi post
Amitabh Bachchan's Holi post | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The festival of colour is fast approaching. As Bollywood gets ready to throw its countless Holi parties and celebrations with friends and family, we look back at the time when Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback Holi post featuring stars like Raj Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and more. The actor got nostalgic about the past while wishing his fans a happy Holi

 

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback Holi post

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic on the 2020 Holi. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share throwback black and white photographs of his Holi celebrations over the years. Some of the photographs are from the famous Holi celebrations of yore at RK Studios with legendary actors Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and others. 

Big B also shared Holi photos from his younger days where he can be seen celebrating the festival of colours at his bungalow Prateeksha with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek who was a kid at that time.

Big B wrote in Hindi: "My best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Holi. May all our lives be filled with colours of happiness, this is my prayer to God." He further captioned: “The days of past Holi's.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha, with Raj ji, Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios.. the best Holi.”

The bungalow, Prateeksha, featured in the shared photos holds a special significance for the Bachchan family. It is located in Mumbai's scenic Juhu locality. The bungalow was reportedly officially gifted by Amitabh to Shweta last year. Prateeksha was also the location for Abhishek Bachchan's wedding to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back in 2007.

Amitabh Bachchan became a victim of fake reports of ill health

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan became a victim of false health scare reports that circulated in the media for days. The reports started on March 15, with some saying he had gone to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a routine check. Others said he was hospitalised for an angioplasty — a balloon procedure to open up blocked arteries and blood vessels — to remove a blockage in his leg. And some reported he had an angioplasty for a blocked artery. However, there was no confirmation from either the hospital or his office.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:42 IST

