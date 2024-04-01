Advertisement

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham... has etched an almost indelible place for itself in the annals of contemporary Bollywood cinema. Having achieved cult status, much of the film's appeal and allure still resonated rather strongly with the audience today, despite the film coming up on its 25th anniversary in a matter of time. Nikkhil Advani, who served as an associate director in the film, recently shared an anecdote involving Amitabh Bachchan, who essayed the role of the Raichand family's patriarch in the same.

Advertisement

When Amitabh Bachchan refused to speak to Jaya Bachchan and his children



Nikkhil Advani recently appeared for an interview with Rediff.com. Revisiting K3G, Advani recalled how a scheduling mistake on his part, led to Amitabh Bachchan giving his family the cold treatment - in preparation for a key confrontation scene between him and his on-screen adopted son, Rahul.

Advertisement



He said, "Later, when I apologised, Jayaji, who is like a mother to all the ADs, reprimanded me, saying I had no idea what I had done. ‘Since the last two days, he has not been speaking to me or the kids, just moping around and being rude to everybody,’ she confided. ‘Why?’ I asked, surprised. She explained that he had been getting into the ‘zone’. ‘But he has only one line to deliver’ I exclaimed".

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan always goes the extra mile



Further speaking about the veteran actor's commitment to his role, Advani shared how Amitabh always preferred to stay in character even if he was not directly visible on screen for a certain scene. This zeal for authenticity, is what has added weightage to his standout roles and scenes from his filmography spanning decades.

Advertisement



Advani shared, "The three plastic chairs taped together on which he sits would be brought to the set every day. And he would perch on them, standing or walking towards the camera only when the shot demanded it. He did not stir...he sat there, zen-like". Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham... can be streamed on Netflix.