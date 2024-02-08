When Amitabh Bachchan’s Attempt To Experiment With His Voice In Agneepath Failed

Advertisement

When one thinks of Amitabh Bachchan’s most iconic performances, Agneepath springs up in the top 5 names. Bachchan’s character in the film, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan has earned a cult status over the years, especially for his introduction scene where the character introduces himself to the police commissioner. Therefore, it would be surprising for many to know that Agneepath was not a box office hit back when it released in 1990. And many blame Bachchan’s voice experiments for the film’s failure.

Agneepath poster | Image: IMDb

Amitabh wanted to pay tribute to Marlon Brando, with Agneepath

The version of Agneepath that exists today on the streaming platforms is the revised version. Originally, Amitabh Bachchan had dubbed for the film in a very raspy voice, very unlike his usual baritone that was the actor’s USP since many years. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan wanted to pay his homage to Marlon Brando in Godfather who used a similar voice, and which remained one of the most iconic Hollywood performances ever.

Unfortunately, Bachchan’s voice experiment did not go well with his audience. Infact, they refused to believe that it was Bachchan’s voice, and it instantly reflected in their response to the film. After a huge opening, the film witnessed great decline in the collections.

Advertisement

A still from Agneepath | Image: IMDb

Bachchan had to redub for the film after initial response

The makers immediately decided to remedy the situation, and went into the dubbing studios again. This time, Amitabh Bachchan dubbed for the film in his usual baritone.

Advertisement

Agneepath poster | Image: IMDb

Unfortunately, it was too late. Agneepath never recovered after the initial dip. Even though it grossed a huge figure at box office, it wasn’t enough to recover the film’s huge budget.