English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

When Bobby Deol 'Felt Disgusted' Shooting For Animal

Bobby candidly shared emotional challenges he faced while filming Animal in a throwback interview. The actor has signed on to play villains in two more films.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Animal star Bobby Deol turned 55 today. The actor who garnered immense applause for his role in Sandeep Reddy Wanga's directorial opened up about how he felt emotionally while shooting for the film. Bobby Deol played the character of the antagonist in the film Abrar Haque. In a conversation with Film Companion, Bobby shared insights into his feelings during the shooting process.

Bobby Deol's candid confession about shooting Animal

During the filming of Animal, Bobby Deol admitted to experiencing moments of discomfort and even feeling 'disgusted' at times. The actor elaborated, expressing his initial struggle with such emotions, questioning why he was grappling with a sense of disgust and discomfort. He recounted grappling with these feelings but eventually convinced himself to embrace the role, reminding himself that it was merely portraying another character on screen.

In his conversation with Film Companion, Bobby Deol shared the insightful journey of reconciling with his emotions. Despite feeling disgusted initially, he highlighted the professional aspect of the industry. After shooting intense scenes, he would sit down with his co-stars the very people involved in those scenes, and share a normal evening meal. This duality of emotions, from on-screen intensity to off-screen camaraderie, provided Bobby with a unique perspective on the transient nature of his discomfort.

Advertisement

Bobby called Abrar as the complex 'family-oriented' figure

Bobby Deol also shed light on his character, Abrar, in Animal, describing him as 'family-oriented.' The actor emphasized that, contrary to perceiving his role as a conventional villain, he approached it with depth. Abrar, according to Bobby, is a character shaped by trauma, having witnessed his grandfather's tragic suicide, rendering him voiceless. Swearing vengeance for his grandfather's demise, Abrar's commitment to family becomes a defining trait in the intricate narrative.

Advertisement

Apart from Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, Animal boasts a stellar cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film filled with intense performances and a gripping storyline hit cinemas on December 1. Bobby's candid insights into the emotional challenges of portraying Abrar add a layer of complexity to the overall narrative.

 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health10 minutes ago

  4. Nadella highlights AI's role in India's development

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces 1-Day Extension of Budget Session

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement