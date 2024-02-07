Advertisement

Animal star Bobby Deol turned 55 today. The actor who garnered immense applause for his role in Sandeep Reddy Wanga's directorial opened up about how he felt emotionally while shooting for the film. Bobby Deol played the character of the antagonist in the film Abrar Haque. In a conversation with Film Companion, Bobby shared insights into his feelings during the shooting process.

Bobby Deol's candid confession about shooting Animal

During the filming of Animal, Bobby Deol admitted to experiencing moments of discomfort and even feeling 'disgusted' at times. The actor elaborated, expressing his initial struggle with such emotions, questioning why he was grappling with a sense of disgust and discomfort. He recounted grappling with these feelings but eventually convinced himself to embrace the role, reminding himself that it was merely portraying another character on screen.

In his conversation with Film Companion, Bobby Deol shared the insightful journey of reconciling with his emotions. Despite feeling disgusted initially, he highlighted the professional aspect of the industry. After shooting intense scenes, he would sit down with his co-stars the very people involved in those scenes, and share a normal evening meal. This duality of emotions, from on-screen intensity to off-screen camaraderie, provided Bobby with a unique perspective on the transient nature of his discomfort.

Bobby called Abrar as the complex 'family-oriented' figure

Bobby Deol also shed light on his character, Abrar, in Animal, describing him as 'family-oriented.' The actor emphasized that, contrary to perceiving his role as a conventional villain, he approached it with depth. Abrar, according to Bobby, is a character shaped by trauma, having witnessed his grandfather's tragic suicide, rendering him voiceless. Swearing vengeance for his grandfather's demise, Abrar's commitment to family becomes a defining trait in the intricate narrative.

Apart from Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, Animal boasts a stellar cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film filled with intense performances and a gripping storyline hit cinemas on December 1. Bobby's candid insights into the emotional challenges of portraying Abrar add a layer of complexity to the overall narrative.