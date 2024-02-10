Advertisement

Rajkumar Santoshi is busy preparing for his next directorial Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol. The director has given many hit films to Bollywood such as Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, Pukar, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and more. However, do you know the director has also acted in a film?

When Rajkumar Santoshi starrer in the Bollywood film

A few days ago, Santoshi announced AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar joining the "dream team" of Lahore 1947. Now, a new member has joined the crew - DOP Santosh Sivan - as a cameraman. Introducing him in a statement, he revealed that Sivan directed a film titled Halo in 1996, which was the only film the filmmaker acted in.

(A file photo of Rajkumar Santoshi | Image: Instagram)

Yes, he acted in Halo, starring Benaf Dadachandji, Bulang Raja, Tinu Anand and others. He played the role of Advocate Deshpande, Benaf's father. The film tells the story of a lonely girl named Sasha and her bond with her puppy Halo. When Halo gets lost, Sasha vows to find him at any cost. Sasha's search for her puppy on the Byzantine streets of Mumbai leads her down a rabbit hole of peculiar encounters with the city's residents.

(A still from the film Halo | Image: Reddit)

DOP Santosh Sivan joins Lahore 1947

Speaking about the cameraman/DOP, Rajkumar Santoshi shared, "We will have Santosh Sivan as the cameraman/DOP of Lahore 1947. He is the top most cameraman in the country right now.” The filmmaker and Sivan have previously worked in Pukar and Barsaat.

“Before this, Santosh and I worked together in two films, Pukar and Barsaat in which he was cinematographer/cameraman. Interestingly, Santosh directed a film titled Halo and that was the only film I acted in,” he said.

The upcoming film Lahore, 1947 has the creative trio Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. “We share decades of relationships with each other and this time we are reuniting with Lahore 1947,” he added.

(A cast of Lahore 1947 | Image: Instagram)

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Lahore, 1947 also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna.