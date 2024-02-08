Advertisement

Imran Khan celebrates his 41st birthday today, January 13. On the occasion taking a look back at the last film he starred in before taking his acting hiatus. The actor was last seen in the film Katti Batti (2015), co-starring Kangana Ranaut. In a social media post, Imran Khan penned a note about his last film, and how he did not know it would be the last time he faced the camera.

Imran Khan reminisces Katti Batti days

On October 27, Imran Khan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the sets of Katti Batti. He described how he had been hesitant to share memories from the film, as it marked the last time he faced the camera. Imran revealed that when he began shooting for the movie, he was aware of the pressure to deliver a successful film, as it had been two years since his last outing on screen.

"I've been dragging my feet as I got closer to posting Katti Batti. When we started shooting, I had no idea that it would be my last time facing the camera; I did know that it had been two years since my last outing, and the pressure to deliver a successful film was huge," he wrote. Imran took a trip down memory lane, recalling the first schedule of the film that brought the crew to Flame University in Pune. He expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome they received from the students and faculty, which helped establish a strong bond and chemistry among the cast.

Imran Khan shares he was ‘heartbroken’ when Katti Batti did not perform well at the box office

In his long note, Imran Khan praised director Nikkhil Advani for his skilled management of the project and talked about Kangana Ranaut's dedication to her character, which involved in-depth medical research. The actor also had kind words for Mithila Palkar, referring to her as a part of his extended family. He acknowledged his on-screen best friend, Saheb, who has now become an integral part of his off-screen life.

A picture from the film's set shared by Imran Khan | Image: Imran Khan/Instagram

Imran addressed the film's premise, admitting that it may be viewed as far-fetched by some. Katti Batti revolves around a girl with a terminal illness who orchestrates a massive lie to shield the man she loves from pain. Despite the unconventional storyline, Imran saw his character, Madhav, as an old-fashioned romantic. He shared his deep connection to his character, Madhav, and the hope that his portrayal would touch the hearts of viewers. He concluded the note with, “I poured my heart into Maddy, hoping that his strength of conviction would resonate with viewers. And I think my heart broke a little bit when the film bombed immediately upon release.”