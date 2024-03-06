Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor has made quite an impact in Bollywood since her debut with Dhadak in 2018. Since then, the actress has appeared in several films, including Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, and Bawaal, which released last year. In a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Janhvi discussed her experiences dealing with criticism in the industry.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about dealing with criticism

During the interview, Janhvi Kapoor was asked how she deals with criticism. Responding to the question, she said, “At the end of the day, you have to see some things for what they really are. Unfortunately, most people cannot. But now, after having been in the business a while and having done a few thousand interviews, you see through things... You can gauge why people are thinking a certain way, or how the audience is getting played by clickbait headlines.”

Advertisement

The actress added, "You can understand why there is a certain kind of chatter about someone, and how much of it is coming from a genuine place, or simple hatred. It is what it is, so I don’t let it bother me. No matter what you do, somebody will find faults or have something to say, because that makes them feel important. Next thing you know, you’ve made the headlines...and unfortunately, people feed off of that."

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor talks about being labelled as a 'nepotism ki bacchi'

During the same interview, Janhvi Kapoor shared that despite putting her sweat and blood in a project, she has to undergo the mental turmoil of being labelled as a nepo baby. Janhvi said, "It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant. On the other hand, if somebody says, ‘You were good in Mili, but you could improve your performance in another film,’ then I respect that. You get to a point where you just have to acknowledge that some people are plain sad—for the lack of a better word—and are on a quest to snatch away your happiness."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday today. She made her acting debut with the Bollywood film Dhadak featuring Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.