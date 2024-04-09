×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

When Jaya Bachchan Called Amitabh Bachchan The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

Jaya Bachchan has never minced her words when it comes to being candid. This rule also extends to when the veteran actress talks about her family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Jaya Bachchan rang in her 76th birthday on April 9. The veteran actress has never held back when it comes to sharing her honest take of things. Long back, during an appearance on a popular talk show, Jaya had opened up about the Bachchan men, while simultaneously reflecting on her relationship with daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan says Amitabh Bachchan commands all the attention at home


Many moons ago, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan appeared together for a popular talk show, in tow with actress Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol. Celebrity family dynamics made for a much-breached topic of conversation. She said, "The biggest baby takes more attention than anyone else". When the host asked if she was referring to Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya simply said, "No". When the host clarified if it was Amitabh Bachchan that she was referring to, Jaya smiled and nodded - Shweta Bachchan was in complete agreement with her.

Not just this, the general consensus in the group was that the Bachchan men, were the "quieter" ones in the family. Jaya was quick to shoot down this assumption, saying, "Abhishek talks non-stop. He has an opinion on everything".

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan get candid about their relationship


Jaya and Shweta's close bond has been evident off-late, courtesy their recurring joint appearances on Navya Nanda's podcast show, What the Hell Navya? The chat show appearance in question, saw the mother-daughter duo reveal how neither is afraid to engage in an argument. When asked by the host what the duo usually tend to fight about, Shweta said, "Everything I think". To this, Jaya smiled and added, "We don’t fight, we get angry...We bang phones".

Shweta's response to this saw her reveal the usual course their conversation tends to take during an argument. She said, "You bang phones. If I bang the phone, mumma will call me and say, ‘You are much younger than me, how can you bang the phone on me’ and then she will bang the phone". 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

