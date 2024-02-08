English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

When Kartik Aaryan's Mom Crashed Luv Ranjan's Office Thinking Pyaar Ka Punchnama Was a 'Scam'

Kartik revealed in an interview how he lied to his parents about taking exams in Mumbai so that he could audition for acting roles in the City of Dreams.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan | Image:Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan's journey in Bollywood has witnessed several ups and downs. The actor was an outsider in the film industry and his struggle story is known to many. Kartik serves as a role model for everyone who wishes to pursue their dreams he revealed in an interview how he lied to his parents about taking exams in Mumbai so that he could audition for roles in the City of Dreams and realise his dreams of becoming an actor.

File photo of Kartik Aaryan | Image:  Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

When Kartik's mom visited Luv Ranjan's office after he bagged his first film

Kartik took admission in the DY Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai. Although, as revealed by the actor himself, he was not interested in studying and his focus was always on becoming an actor. He shared that he used to ditch exams and studies and actively auditioned for roles so that he could become an actor somehow. He also shared how he used to lie to his parents about what he was doing in Mumbai till the time he bagged his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Speaking about the same, he said in an interview with Tanmay Bhat, "I lied to my mom about wanting to become an actor. I took exams for all colleges that were located in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai area. When I cleared the audition for Pyaar Ka Punchnama I informed them. But they did not take it happily.

Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan in a still from Pyaar Ka Punchnama | Image: YouTube screengrab

Sharing how his mom crashed director Luv Ranjan's office to make sure that their son was not being fooled, the Luka Chuppi star shared, "My mom and my aunt reached Luv Ranjan's office. He had a laptop opened in front of him and the actors were doing an audition for a romantic scene in it. They were shocked to see it. They came to check on whether no one was fooling me and I was doing a film."

Kartik's upcoming films are across different genres

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, a romantic drama. Now, he is shooting for Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Singh. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and will feature Kartik in a never-seen-before look. 

A still from Chandu Champion | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

He will also begin filming for Aashiqui 3, to be directed by Anurag Basu.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement