Kartik Aaryan's journey in Bollywood has witnessed several ups and downs. The actor was an outsider in the film industry and his struggle story is known to many. Kartik serves as a role model for everyone who wishes to pursue their dreams he revealed in an interview how he lied to his parents about taking exams in Mumbai so that he could audition for roles in the City of Dreams and realise his dreams of becoming an actor.

File photo of Kartik Aaryan | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

When Kartik's mom visited Luv Ranjan's office after he bagged his first film

Kartik took admission in the DY Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai. Although, as revealed by the actor himself, he was not interested in studying and his focus was always on becoming an actor. He shared that he used to ditch exams and studies and actively auditioned for roles so that he could become an actor somehow. He also shared how he used to lie to his parents about what he was doing in Mumbai till the time he bagged his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Speaking about the same, he said in an interview with Tanmay Bhat, "I lied to my mom about wanting to become an actor. I took exams for all colleges that were located in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai area. When I cleared the audition for Pyaar Ka Punchnama I informed them. But they did not take it happily.

Kartik Aaryan in a still from Pyaar Ka Punchnama | Image: YouTube screengrab

Sharing how his mom crashed director Luv Ranjan's office to make sure that their son was not being fooled, the Luka Chuppi star shared, "My mom and my aunt reached Luv Ranjan's office. He had a laptop opened in front of him and the actors were doing an audition for a romantic scene in it. They were shocked to see it. They came to check on whether no one was fooling me and I was doing a film."

Kartik's upcoming films are across different genres

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, a romantic drama. Now, he is shooting for Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Singh. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and will feature Kartik in a never-seen-before look.

A still from Chandu Champion | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

He will also begin filming for Aashiqui 3, to be directed by Anurag Basu.