Updated February 11th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

When Katrina Kaif Said Her Take On Love ‘Will Never Change’ Even After Breakup

In an old interview, Katrina Kaif affirmed that her take on love will never change even if she suffers heartbreaks. The actress is now married to Vicky Kaushal.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif | Image:Katrina Kaif/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Valentine’s Day 2024 is right around the corner. Ahead of February 14, the air is filled with love and everyone expresses their admiration for one another. Amid the love-filled environment, an old statement of Katrina Kaif talking about it is doing rounds on social media. The actress made the comment shortly after her alleged breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. 

When Katina Kaif said her take on love will ‘never change’ 

Katrina Kaif allegedly broke up with Ranbir Kapoor in 2016. Months after the reports of the same surfaced, she spoke about her take on ‘love’. In an interview with DNA, the actress was asked if her idea of relationships has changed. She asserted, “My take on love is never going to change. I feel my views on love have grown and evolved. I have learned to deal with relationships, people, learnt to be less selfish, more giving, more supportive of a person’s dreams, more supportive of a person’s internal growth apart from your own and understanding the person better. That comes with maturity but your belief in love, your conviction in love, the passion that you feel when you are in love, the integrity that you believe and hope for out of love, hopefully, for me, will always be the same.” 

 

Further, the Bang Bang actress shared that nothing repels her from love citing it as the most beautiful feeling. She added, “I can never be off love for good, nor can I become cynical about it. Nothing and nobody can put me off love. (Smiles quizzically). Love is the most beautiful thing in the world. I have no reason to be cynical about absolutely anything in life. I have only seen the beauty and the most beautiful parts of life and I see only beauty in life and love.” 

Katrina Kaif on her favourite thing about being Punjabi bahu 


Katrina Kaif is now married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple got married in December 2020 in a private ceremony in Udaipur after dating for significant years. Recently the actress hosted an Ask-me-anything session wherein she was asked what her favourite thing about being a ‘Punjabi bahu’ is. She replied, “Dher saara pyaar & ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makkiki roti with white makhan.” She also added a photo of a delicious delicacy.

In addition to this, another fan asked about the best reaction she received for Merry Christmas, to this, the actress reacted with a photo of Vicky giving her a tight "jhappi" (hug). The image is from the premiere of the film and wrote, "Jhappi from Hubby," followed by a heart emoticon.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

