Bollywood lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to tie the knot on March 13. Ahead of their grand wedding in Delhi, the couple's Mumbai house was decorated with twinkling lights. Amid the preparations, an old interview of Kriti Kharbanda has surfaced where she can be seen revealing her wedding plans.

When Kriti Kharbanda spoke about being open to love marriage

In a heartwarming revelation, Kriti expressed her fondness for love marriage back in 2018 and highlighted her belief in companionship and the magic of love. She told IANS back then, "I am all for love marriage. I am not the kind of person who can be instructed to fall in love. I am not saying that it cannot happen. Most of my family members met the person and decided to get married. Their marriages have worked beautifully. I am a little more than that as I believe in love and companionship".

What more do we know about Kriti and Pulkit’s wedding?

The couple's wedding festivities are set to kick off in Delhi, with a four-day celebration from March 13 to March 16, concluding with a wedding ceremony on March 15. Delhi holds special significance for the duo, being their hometown.

Kriti and Pulkit have opted for a close-knit affair, inviting only close family and friends to share in their joy. Bollywood stars including Varun Sharma and other Fukrey co-stars are expected to attend the wedding. The duo are getting married at Manesar’s ITC Grand Bharat Retreat located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR.

The couple's wedding invite went viral on social media on March 5. Depicting the couple on a balcony against a backdrop of dreamy blue waters, Pulkit strums a guitar while their furry friends enjoy in peace. The heartfelt message on the invitation read, "Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti.”