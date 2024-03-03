Advertisement

Lata Mangeshkar's unwavering values stood out in the film industry where financial offers frequently determine decisions made by the celebrities. The singer’s sister Asha Bhosle disclosed on a dance reality show that the beloved Nightingale of India, has always turned down large sums of money to sing at weddings. Lata died of multiple-organ failure at the age of 92 in 2022.

Lata Mangeshkar turned down several offers to perform at weddings

Asha had revealed on a dance reality show that Lata was never the one to attend weddings for money. She said, “Someone asked her sirf do ghante darshan dijiye (Just come for two hours and attend the wedding)’ but Lata replied, ‘Even if you give me five million dollars I won’t come’.”

At another event, Asha had revealed, “Someone invited us for a wedding. They had tickets worth million dollars or pounds. They said they wanted Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Didi asked me, ‘Will you sing at a wedding?’ I said I won’t, and she then told the rep, ‘We will not sing even if you offer 10 crore dollars, because we do not sing at weddings.’ That person was very disappointed.”

More about Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more. The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades.

Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and honours. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.

