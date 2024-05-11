Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan - the third highest civilian honour in India. The actor boasts an illustrious career of nearly five decades. However, the actor had once shared how the journey to acclaim and fame has not been an easy one. In an appearance at a singing reality show last year, the actor chronicled how major actresses in the industry refused to work with him when he decided to pivot to A-grade movies.

They thought I was a ‘chota star’, says Mithun Chakraborty on A-list actresses

In 2023, Mithun Chakraborty appeared on a popular singing reality show and shared that his eventual success came with major hurdles. He detailed the challenges he faced during the 1970s and 80s. He shared that various female stars in the industry refused to work with him claiming that he is a ‘chota star’ and a ‘B-grade actor’. He credited Zeenat Aman for changing the narrative.

A file photo of Mithun Chakraborty | Image: Instagram

The veteran actor shared, “Kitni ladaai ek insaan lad sakta hai (How many battles can a person fight)? Koi bhi badi heroine mere sath kaam karne ko taiyaar nahin thi (no big actress was ready to work with me). They thought I was a ‘chota star’. ‘Yeh kabhi kya hero banega? (He can never become a hero). Who will make him a hero?’ Kya kya bolte they mere baare mein (They said a lot of unsavoury things about me). I don’t even want to say it. Phir dard hota hai (It only hurts me).” He also recalled that actresses would walk out of the films after it was announced. He added that the male actors were insecure about him and would advise the heroine to either work with them or him.

Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty credits Zeenat Aman for changing his luck

In the same appearance, Mithun recalled director Brij Sadanah approaching him for the film Taqdeer. He shared that the filmmaker wanted to introduce him as his hero and Zeenat Aman was cast opposite him. He recalled the veteran actress complimenting him and said, “Zeenat ji said, ‘What a good-looking man he is!’ I will do the film with him.” It was Zeenat ji who broke the jinx.”

Advertisement

A file photo of Mithun Chakraborty and Zeenat Aman | Image: IMDb

Mithun also stated that since Zeenat was on top of her career at the time, all other actresses wanted to follow in her footsteps. He said, “Every other actress started saying yes to the films that I worked in. With Taqdeer’s release, I became an A-category actor. I will forever be grateful to Zeenat ji for helping me attain that.” Mithun Chakraborty and Zeenat Aman went on to star in hit movies like Yaadon Ki Kasam, Baat Ban Gayi, Ashanti, and Hum Se Hai Zamana.