Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

When Mrunal Thakur Broke Down In Tears On Sets Of Nani Starrer Hi Nanna

Mrunal Thakur recently revealed an incident that made her cry on the sets of Hi Nanna, also starring Nani and Kiara Khanna.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:Mrunal Thakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mrunal Thakur, who is basking in the success of her film Hi Nanna, recently shared a personal experience while filming the movie. The actress in an interview revealed a poignant breakdown that added emotional depth to the film starring Nani.

What made Mrunal emotional on sets of Hi Nanna?

In an interview with IANS, Mrunal Thakur said, "While filming the hospital scene in 'Hi Nanna' where I discovered that the child is born with health conditions was an emotionally charged experience for me especially when I am not a mother to express that pain. I prayed thinking no mother in the world has to go through this kind of pain."

She added: “Witnessing a heartbreaking YouTube video of a mother losing her child to an earthquake shortly before filming intensified my emotions. The profound pain is indescribable in words or emotions that the scene evoked. The depth of the scene touched a raw nerve, and it took some time for me to compose myself before moving forward."

“It is one of the toughest scenes in my entire career. As an actor, such moments are both challenging and cathartic," shared Mrunal Thakur.

What do we know about Hi Nanna?

Hi Nanna directed by Shouryuv stars Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film revolves around a father (Nani) whose life revolves around his six-year-old daughter Mahi (Kiara Khanna), who is unaware of her mother's existence.  The film reportedly made on a budget of ₹40 crores, earned a whopping ₹75 crores at the box office.

Hi Nanna, now available in Hindi on Netflix as Hi Papa. Hi Nanna explores a compelling narrative that resonates with viewers.

As the Hindi version, 'Hi Papa' continues to capture hearts on Netflix, audiences eagerly anticipate Mrunal Thakur's future projects including Pooja Meri Jaan in Hindi and Family Star, her third Telugu film, undoubtedly set to be enriched by her nuanced performances.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

