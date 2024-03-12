×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

When Murder Mubarak Director Homi Adajania Failed To Answer This Question About His Film Cocktail

Homi Adajania has helmed the soon to release film Murder Mubarak. Amid the same, a reflection on his 2012 film Cocktail has now resurfaced on the internet.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Homi Adajania
Homi Adajania | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Homi Adajania is currently gearing up for the release of Murder Mubarak. The film will be made available for streaming on Netflix starting March 15. The director, who shot to fame with his 2012 film Cocktail, has now made the news owing to a former interview regarding the Deepika Padukone starrer.

 

 

When a fan query about Cocktail left Homi Adajania stumped

In a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan, Homi Adajania opened up about the one question that left him stumped when it came to his film Cocktail. The answer came in response to a question about a notable recurring fan theory that he is often confronted with. 

He said, "One big question that I got was after Cocktail 'Why Veronica (played by Deepika Padukone) didn't get the boy (played by Saif Ali Khan)?' and I couldn't explain it because I hadn't written it." His only resort at the time was to redirect the question to the writers of the film - namely, Imtiaz Ali.

Sara Ali Khan says working with Homi Adajania has helped her unlearn

Sara Ali Khan, who features in a pivotal role in Murder Mubarak, recently opened up about her transformative experience working with Homi Adajania. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress elaborated how working with Homi was essentially a crash course in 'unlearning'. 

 


She said, "It was so amazing to work with Homi Adajania and this cast because I got to discover so much about myself. I also think this film came to me at an important time in my life when it was very important for me to understand, unlearn...I think I am quite comfortable, and I find these rooted characters that I have played and gotten love for before quite intrinsic to the person that I am. I haven’t maybe played an urban, glamorous character before. It was interesting to be able to do something like that because one has done slightly rooted characters before."

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

