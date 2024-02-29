English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

When Patralekhaa Thought Of Leaving Mumbai After Break Up With Rajkummar Rao

Taking a stroll down the memory lane, Patralekhaa told host Zakir Khan about her relationship with Rajkummar Rao.

Indo-Asian News Service
Patralekhaa
Patralekhaa | Image:Patralekhaa/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Actress Patralekha, who is married to Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao, has revealed that she once had a break-up with her husband during the initial phase of their relationship.

The actress spoke with the media on Thursday at the Next on Netflix event, organised at Mehboob Studios in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Advertisement

She will be soon seen in 'Wild Wild Punjab' and 'IC-814'.

'Wild Wild Punjab' is a road trip film in which Varun Sharma's character is taken on a road trip tp get over his break up.

Advertisement

Taking a stroll down the memory lane, Patralekha told host Zakir Khan, "Mera Raj ke saath break-up hua tha. I was very sad and thought of leaving Mumbai. One of my friends insisted that I go on a trip to Goa and everything would be fine after that. I went to Goa and cleared my mind. However, once I came back to Bombay, I eventually got back with Raj."

She further mentioned, "My friend saw Raj and me on television and was very angry".

Advertisement

Patralekha and Rajkummar tied the nuptial knot on November 15, 2021 in Chandigarh.

'Wild Wild Punjab' and 'IC-814' will be available to stream on Netflix soon.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World4 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World5 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo