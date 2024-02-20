Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

When Priyanka-Parineeti's Cousin Meera Chopra Opened Up About Her Equation With Them

Meera Chopra, who is reportedly getting married soon, once revealed how her cousins Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra didn't help her find a footing in industry.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Meera Chopra
Meera Chopra | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Meera Chopra is reportedly getting married. The actress will tie the knot with her longtime businessman boyfriend in March this year. Unknown to many, Meera Chopra is one of the cousins of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. However, she couldn’t make it as big as them in showbiz and once even claimed that Priyanka and Parineeti didn’t help her.

What Meera Chopra said about Priyanka and Parineeti?

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Meera Chopra addressed her equation with her cousins. Expressing her views, Meera revealed that she did not receive the expected support from her cousins when she embarked on her journey in Bollywood. She shared that despite spending considerable time together in their youth, the dynamics of their relationship have shifted over the years.

She said, “From the start, there was not much closeness between us that we would look like friends here. That would be fake. But I can say that when three or four girls join the industry, they help each other. That did not happen to me. I never asked for help and the help never came from them. I am not the one that asks for help and even they never offered any help."

Meera Chopra’s family hasn’t talked to Parineeti’s family for ages

The 1920 London actress said, “When families don’t talk, I don’t want to cross that line which would hurt my family. Parineeti ke saath kabhi family waali baat hi nahi thi. Priyanka ki family se main aaj bhi bohot close hoon... Priyanka has always been very generous, but ek jo sisterhood hota hein na... woh missing hai. Aur woh meri taraf se missing nahi hai. I have always extended that branch of love, but woh reciprocate bhi toh hona chahiye.”

Meera has had a prevalent career in Tamil and Telugu movies and she also starred in two web shows The Tattoo Murders and Hiccups and Hookups.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Whatsapp logo