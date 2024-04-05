Advertisement

Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar's roles in Subhash Ghai's 1991 film Saudagar, interestingly mirrored the trajectory of their real-life equation. The film featured them in the role of friends turned enemies who are forced to bring their rivalry to an end when their grandchildren fall in love. Actor Prashanth Narayanan, who at the time was working as an assistant art director on the sets of the film, shared an anecdote from the shoot of the song Imli Ka Boota, about their rivalry essentially halting the shoot.

When Raaj Kumar intentionally threw gulal in Dilip Kumar's eyes



In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Prashanth Narayanan, opened up about a time on set when Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar's rivalry was out for everyone to witness. Prashanth recalled how just before the incident, there was an eerie "pin drop silence" on set. Raj Kumar had been told by as many as four people to be mindful about not getting gulal in Dilip Kumar's eyes as the latter was wearing contact lenses. Raaj Kumar evidently did not take to this very kindly.

Elaborating on the incident, Prashanth shared, "He was supposed to grab a pinch of the colour and throw it near Dilip saab’s face. But Raaj Kumar grabbed a fistful of gulaal from the thali that I was holding and threw it on Dilip Kumar’s face with full force. He recoiled in shock, he seemed to be in pain, and he rubbed his eyes. He stormed off. Subhash ji (Subhash Ghai) immediately shouted, ‘Lights off!’ Raaj Kumar, who stood there exclaimed, ‘Pack up!’ There was no way Dilip saab was coming back to the set again...There was constant friction between the two actors and it was a crazy feeling because you’re in the middle of these two actors".

How did the rivalry between Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar begin?



For the unversed, prior to Saudagar, Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar had previously worked together in 1959 film Paigham. Raaj Kumar reportedly ended up slapping Dilip Kumar, a little too hard for a scene, which sparked their rivalry.

Though the two did not speak a word after that, their performances in Saudagar catapulted the film to become a commercial success.

